Clorox Total 360® Systems To Disinfect Walmart Canada Shopping Carts Nationwide

Retailer deploys 640 Clorox Total 360 ® Systems in over 400 stores. BRAMPTON, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to interrupt daily life, Canadians still need access to their day-to-day essentials and the confidence of...

Retailer deploys 640 Clorox Total 360 ® Systems in over 400 stores.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to interrupt daily life, Canadians still need access to their day-to-day essentials and the confidence of knowing that the places they shop are making safety a priority. This includes disinfecting surfaces on a regular basis.

That's why Clorox and Walmart Canada have joined forces to continue to support the well-being of customers and associates. Walmart has rolled out 640 state-of-the-art Clorox Total 360 ® Systems to disinfect carts and vestibules in more than 400 stores across the country.

Canadians need the peace of mind that protocols are in place to try and keep them protected while shopping for essentials. "The Clorox Total 360 ® System helps provides confidence by using an electrostatic sprayer to apply Clorox disinfectants to ensure that all surfaces, even those that are hard to reach or difficult to clean, are properly treated," said Barley Chironda, Sales Director and International Infection Control Specialist, Clorox Professional Products Company.

The Clorox Total 360 ® Disinfecting Cleaner (DIN 02460769), a bleach-free disinfectant, is Health Canada-approved and proven to be effective and safe to use on a variety of surfaces. It kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in 2 minutes and 54 other microorganisms, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA and Norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces. Walmart is using the Clorox Total 360 ® System to disinfect shopping carts and the front entrance area.

When the disinfecting solution is applied using the Clorox Total 360 ® System, the front, back and sides of surfaces are completely covered - much more effectively than traditional cleaning methods.

This is the first time the innovative Clorox Total 360 ® System will be deployed at this scale. The technology is also being used in hospitals, long-term care facilities and school environment services across Canada.

"The combination of efficacy and ease of use means Walmart associates can confidently use the technology to ensure shopping carts and vestibules are disinfected," added Chironda.

About CloroxPro ® Canada, a division of The Clorox Company of CanadaCloroxPro ® encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro ® is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything.

SOURCE Clorox Professional Products Canada