CLLCTIVLY Announces Day Of Giving 2021

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLLCTIVLYhas announced that they will hold their 3rd Annual Day of Giving for Greater Baltimore Black-led organizations. CLLCTIVLY launched in 2019 and has invested over $300,000 into Black-led social change organizations!

CLLCTIVGIVE is a 24 hour online, and live celebration of giving that will take place on August 6th, 2021. This event is part of CLLCTIVLY's mission to be a resource for the Greater Baltimore community and seeks to find, fund, and partner with Black social change organizations. Additionally, CLLCTIVGIVE is designed to ignite support for organizations that often go unnoticed and are under-resourced.

"Black-led organizations have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their survival at risk. To create thriving communities across Baltimore, we must invest in these organizations to provide them with the resources to build the infrastructure and provide the financial sustainability needed to support their work," said Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY.

As a part of the 2021 CLLCTIVGIVE Events, CLLCTIVLY is excited to announce the inclusion of the Baltimore Black Business Quest,inviting participants to join a collective mission to seek out and show up at various Black-owned or led organizations and other significant and historic Black landmarks throughout the Greater Baltimore area.

Baltimore has had a long, storied history of disinvestment within the African American Community, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further jeopardized the survival of Black-owned businesses and cultural destinations. The Baltimore Black Business Quest provides an exciting opportunity to pour into the community by amplifying the existence of Black spaces in our midst.

During this event, teams of hunters will be supplied clues to visit these various organizations learn about their missions, and donate or purchase their services or goods. Photograph yourself at each place visited; a winner will be announced at the conclusion of the Scavenger Hunt.

CLLCTIVGIVE is a free event participate; however, CLLCTIVLY encourages community business leaders to participate in this valuable event by sponsoring CLLCTIVGIVE. Contributions will not only show support for nonprofits that make Baltimore unique, but it will also help build positive buzz for your business and engage your employees in giving. Their campaign across various platforms will also provide exposure to you, our community business partner, who plays a vital role in CLLCTIVGIVE. They believe a CLLTIVGIVE partnership is a win-win. First, they will expose our business to new audiences and cement your brand as a stalwart in the community. Second, you will inspire donors to give generously to the nonprofits that make Baltimore a fantastic place to live.

ABOUT CLLCTIVLYCLLCTIVLY IS A PLACE-BASED SOCIAL CHANGE ORGANIZATION CENTERING BLACK GENIUS, NARRATIVE POWER, SOCIAL NETWORKS, AND RESOURCE MOBILIZATION.

Our mission is to end the fragmentation and duplication of programs, to learn from and about each other, and to be a resource for the Greater Baltimore community that seeks to find, fund and partner with Black social change organizations.

