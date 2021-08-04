Clipper Realty Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the "Company"), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021,...

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) - Get Report (the "Company"), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 884595. A replay of the call will be available from August 9, 2021, following the call, through August 23, 2021, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 884595.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) - Get Report is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

