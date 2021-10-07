Clip Named To CB Insights 250 List Of Top Fintech Startups For 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayClip, Inc. ( clip.mx), Mexico's leading digital payment and commerce platform, today announced that it has been named to CB Insights' fourth annual Top 250 list of top fintech startups. The annual list acknowledges 250 emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. Clip's inclusion in this year's list was unveiled to the public on stage during CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City on October 5, 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside some of the most transformative financial services startups in the world for CB Insights' 2021 Fintech 250," said Adolfo Babatz, CEO and founder of Clip. "This award highlights our efforts to pioneer simple and easy access to digital payments technology that enables the growth and success of our retailers and partners in Mexico."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, as well as Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Clip recently received a $250 million capital investment led by the SoftBank Latin American Fund and Viking Global Investors LP. Clip's obsessive focus on consistently delivering superior client experiences and customer service has aided in the company's rapid growth. The company, which was founded in 2012 with only five employees, now has over 800 employees across Mexico, the United States and Argentina. Clip uses technology and artificial intelligence to disrupt the financial services industry and grow and build Mexico's operating platform for commerce.

About Clip

Clip is the leading digital payment and commerce platform that is empowering Mexico´s businesses to engage and transact with their consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. Clip's end-to-end commerce platform empowers merchants with easy-to-use, modern solutions that encourage growth of their business. The Company has over 800 employees with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Salt Lake City and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.clip.mx.

