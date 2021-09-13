CliniComp Signs New Customer Oroville Hospital For Fetal Surveillance And Mobile Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp today announces a five-year agreement with new customer Oroville Hospital in Oroville, California to deliver CliniComp's fetal surveillance with data acquisition and fetal mobile solutions for...

"CliniComp is honored to form a new strategic partnership with Oroville Hospital to provide advanced technology solutions to meet the perinatal needs of the Oroville, California community and the surrounding foothill and valley communities," said Sandra Johnson, Senior Vice President, Client Services.

"Our customers view both our fetal surveillance and fetal mobile solutions, along with our customer services support, as available and reliable because we are invested in the success of our customers and we strive to help them improve the delivery of quality healthcare," continued Johnson.

"CliniComp was selected as our partner for fetal surveillance because of their superior capabilities in the perinatal setting offering central monitoring and mobile convenience. In addition, their System as a Service model ensures we have customized and comprehensive support for all our professional service and system needs," said Denise L. LeFevre, Oroville Hospital's Chief Information Officer.

About Oroville Hospital Oroville Hospital is a community hospital dedicated to providing the finest personalized health care to Oroville and the surrounding foothill and valley communities by offering a medical home, with a wide range of integrated services from prevention through treatment to wellness. Oroville Hospital offers ambulatory, anesthesia, cancer care, cardiac rehabilitation, childbirth, diabetes, home health, pediatric, and robotic surgery services and is planning an expansion that will double the square footage of the current hospital and increase beds to 211 from 133.

About CliniComp CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer with almost 40 years of continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions for customers globally. CliniComp's ORIGIN™ solution is a complete electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework that conquers the everchanging data problems of interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance. The ORIGIN solution represents the latest transformation of a modern web-based system within a single coherent distributable database that facilitates standardized communication between systems.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's tailored solutions have earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with virtually no downtime in the most complex high acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp - a company you can trust - offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and comprehensive support.

Human centered. Technology driven.

