CliniComp's ORIGIN™ Marks Transition To An All-inclusive EHR With Adaptive Core Technology

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp launched a new brand and a complete health records solution that is perfectly suited to meet the needs of community hospitals and healthcare systems. CliniComp's new product, ORIGIN TM, marks the transition to a complete product offering. ORIGIN's architectural framework sets the data free, continually adapting and dissolving boundaries, resulting in advanced analytics and a lifetime patient record.

Hospital costs are increasing, and the traditional status quo of obsolete and overpriced technology is no longer acceptable. To stay competitive, organizations need a healthcare technology disruptor that improves outcomes and revenue while decreasing costs. CliniComp's ORIGIN is that disruptor. ORIGIN is a cost-effective, integrated turnkey system designed for clinicians by clinicians. It is focused on streamlining workflows to enhance usability and improve overall outcomes.

"With the release of ORIGIN EHR, CliniComp sets a new standard of functionality. It represents real-time clinical and financial metrics combined with change management tools that result in continuously improved population and financial outcomes," said Chris Haudenschild, chairman and CEO of CliniComp. "Our system maintains the highest levels of adaptability, performance and reliability enjoyed by our customers for decades."

What sets CliniComp apart

Adaptable, interoperable architecture — Ever-changing data across time and place will not break the informational structure of the system allowing for seamless, comprehensive, real-time data viewing of a population or patient.

Comprehensive solution — One single global management system supports the needs of clinicians, pharmacy, radiology, and laboratories.

Unparalleled, reliable performance — Redundant, scalable servers support virtually no downtime.

Secure, layered protection — The system exceeds the most stringent U.S. government security requirements and syncs with redundant local and remote servers.

Commitment to ROI — CliniComp is upfront and transparent about every service to help improve the overall outcomes-to-cost ratio. There are no hidden costs for data acquisition, custom configurations, or ongoing support.

Dedicated, dependable support — From implementation to ongoing operation, CliniComp's customer support team of subject matter experts is available 24/7 for any client need.

"User-centered design makes CliniComp different. Their solution provides a one-stop shop for everything I need to see and do," said Claibe Yarbrough, M.D., Chief Pulmonary and Critical Care, National Program Director, VHA North Texas Health Care System. "I can review massive amounts of data in an intuitive dashboard and generate detailed clinical notation. The responsiveness of the CliniComp team is really outstanding."

A bout CliniCompCliniComp, a global healthcare tech provider for almost 4 decades, helps organizations make a difference in the communities they serve. As hospital operating costs continue to rise, CliniComp's ORIGIN™ enables clients to be more competitive by providing immediate and ongoing improvements to clinical and financial outcomes that are continually measured and managed in real-time. ORIGIN's core technology offers interoperability that adapts to everchanging data across disparate systems and devices. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, each tailored solution is backed by an unrivaled, decades-long track record of performance and reliability, with virtually no downtime - even in the most complex hospital environments. With customers supported globally 24/7, we offer fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership and full support from a company you can trust. For more information, visit www.clinicomp.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn.

