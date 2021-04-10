Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Opportunities, & Forecast | Technavio
The clinical trail management system (CTMS) market is expected to grow by $ 601.90 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of CTMS and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as rising cost of clinical trials, complex regulatory procedures and recruitment and retention of patients for clinical trials will hamper the market growth.
Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: End-user LandscapeBased on the end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for clinical trail management system (CTMS) in North America. The ease of the regulatory process, a high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and CROs in the region, and considerable investments in clinical trial research will facilitate the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- ArisGlobal LLC
- BioClinica Inc.
- Bio-Optronics Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- DATATRAK International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Medpace Holdings Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Parexel International Corp.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArisGlobal LLC
- BioClinica Inc.
- Bio-Optronics Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- DATATRAK International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Medpace Holdings Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Parexel International Corp.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
