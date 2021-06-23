Clinical Research Services Sourcing And Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Research Services - Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Clinical Research Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during 2021-2025.
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Clinical Research Services Market
Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Clinical Research Services Procurement?
The report provides a complete drill-down on global clinical research services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
The report provides insights on the following information:
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Market:
- Drug Development Biometric Services - Forecast and Analysis :This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide tailored services, width of service portfolio, data management and analysis capabilities, and financial performance.
- Pharmaceutical Gelatin Sourcing and Procurement Report :The pharmaceutical gelatin will grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report :The report provides a complete drill-down on global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
This procurement report answers key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Reduction of TCO
- Customer retention
- Green initiatives
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Scalability of inputs
- Supply base rationalization
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
