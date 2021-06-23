TheStreet home
Clinical Research Services Sourcing And Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Research Services - Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Research Services - Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Clinical Research Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during 2021-2025.

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights
  • SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base
  • More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Clinical Research Services  Market

www.spendedge.com/report/clinical-research-services-market-procurement-research-report

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Clinical Research Services Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on global clinical research services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platformActivate Free subscription .

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

This procurement report answers key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Category innovations
  • Cost savings
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Top-line growth
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Customer retention
  • Green initiatives
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge  shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-research-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-intelligence-report-2021-2025-301318616.html

SOURCE SpendEdge