ClinCapture Transforms Clinical Trials With Virtual Data Capture™

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinCapture, Inc., a leading provider in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems, announced today the launch of Virtual Data Capture™ (VDC™) to help clinical researchers manage decentralized and remote trials with minimal in-person patient contact and at a record-speed. While the COVID-19 Pandemic increased interest and demand for technology to conduct remote trials, ClinCapture has historically been a leader in accelerating decentralized and remote clinical trials and continues to enhance the features of this critical suite of products to offer the most powerful solution for remote trials.

"VDC™ stands to transform the way data is collected and how clinical trials will operate in the future."

"I see firsthand the struggles clinical researchers and data managers must endure in collecting, managing, and analyzing their data," said Scott Weidley, CEO of ClinCapture. "From outdated paper forms to products that simply lack the capabilities necessary for remote trials, ClinCapture is addressing the challenges researchers must overcome as trials continue to decentralize."

VDC™ is a cutting-edge suite of proprietary products designed to expedite clinical trials. A decentralized or remote clinical trial is a study that is executed with the assistance of technology to reduce in-person contact or visits to the clinic. The VDC™ suite consists of leading-edge software modules which work together to accelerate researchers' ability to plan, execute, and manage decentralized and remote trials. VDC™ works with ClinCapture's powerful Captivate™ platform to enable electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), electronic Consent (eConsent), and electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA), all utilizing electronic Source records (eSource) technology.

"VDC™ stands to transform the way data is collected and how clinical trials will operate in the future," said Weidley. "Our technology can expedite remote trials and possibly have a direct impact on the speed of getting new treatments to the public with the ultimate goal of saving lives."

If you are a clinical researcher interested in implementing VDC™ to expedite your remote clinical trials, please schedule a demo to learn more.

About ClinCaptureClinCapture provides a powerful eClinical platform that enables sponsors and CROs to rapidly build and deploy studies, lower clinical trial costs, and streamline data capture processes. Offering a host of private cloud solutions, ClinCapture's technologies help advance the evaluation and development of drugs, biologics, and devices that demonstrate promise for the diagnosis and/or treatment of a wide range of diseases or medical conditions. For more information, please visit www.clincapture.com and follow ClinCapture on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clincapture-transforms-clinical-trials-with-virtual-data-capture-301201144.html

SOURCE ClinCapture, Inc.