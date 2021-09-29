ClimeCo Announces Addition Of Karin Corfee To Board Of Directors

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo is excited to welcome Karin Corfee to our Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. In addition to ClimeCo, Corfee serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services.

"As our company expands, so must our leadership at the board level. Karin brings the perfect balance of renewable energy and sustainability leadership along with her passions of mentoring and diversity, equity, and inclusion," says William E. Flederbach , President & CEO of ClimeCo. "I couldn't script a better background for ClimeCo's board, and we are all excited to learn from her."

Corfee has a history of success in managing large teams in the consulting industry, including profit and loss responsibility, executing M&As and integrations, establishing governance protocols, inclusion and diversity activities, mentoring, and leading large transformation initiatives. Her in-depth experience in the utility sector, including strategic planning, renewable energy, distributed energy resources, and ESG, will be an instrumental addition to the success of our expansion in these areas.

"There is an urgent need to move aggressively towards decarbonization in line with the global transition to net-zero," says Corfee. "ClimeCo's is widely recognized as an industry leader and is unique in that they have fully integrated services spanning transactions, project development, and sustainability advisory services. I am thrilled to join ClimeCo as a member of their board of directors."

Corfee holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Economy of Natural Resources from the University of California at Berkeley.

ClimeCo is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complimenting these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management services and developing and financing GHG abatement and mitigation systems.

