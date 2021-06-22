Climate Scientists Dr. James Kossin And Dr. Timothy Hall Join The Climate Service, A Leading Provider Of Climate Risk Analytics

DURHAM, N.C. and NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Service (TCS), a global leader in climate risk analytics, announced today the addition of James Kossin and Timothy Hall as Senior Scientists.

Dr. James Kossin served as an atmospheric research scientist in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Center for Weather and Climate. His research focuses on extreme storms and their relationships with climate and climate change. He has published over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, The Lancet, and The New England Journal of Medicine. He is presently a Lead Author on the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) and served as a Lead Author on the IPCC AR5 and the Special Report on Extremes (SREX). He was the Chapter Lead Author on the Extreme Storms chapter of the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment (NCA4) and a Lead Author on the U.S. NCA3 and CCSP reports. He is a Member Emeritus of the United Nations World Meteorological Organization Expert Team on Tropical Cyclones and Climate Change, and a member of the U.S. CLIVAR Working Groups on Hurricanes and Climate, and the Changing Width of the Tropical Belt.

As a public servant, Dr. Kossin has collaborated with a number of NOAA's industry stakeholders from the insurance/reinsurance and financial sectors, as well as catastrophe modeling and oil & gas companies seeking to better understand their exposure to climate change.

A strategic advisor with The Climate Service since the company's early days, Dr. Kossin has been awarded the Department of Commerce Gold Medal and the NOAA Administrator's Award for his contributions to the International and National Climate Assessment process, and the NOAA Bronze Medal Award for his work with the U.S. National Hurricane Center. He is Professor (adjunct) of the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science (AOS) at the University of Wisconsin and Honorary Research Fellow with the Space Science and Engineering Center (SSEC), and the Center for Climatic Research (CCR) in the Nelson Institute.

"Working through the years with The Climate Service in an advisory capacity I have been thrilled to watch the company's growth and success," said Dr. Kossin. "Together with Dr. Timothy Hall and Dr. Terence Thompson, I am looking forward to building an unparalleled scientific team that will support and inform this burgeoning field with rigorous, transparent, and peer-reviewed science."

Dr. Timothy Hall, also an advisor to The Climate Service for several years, served as a senior scientist with the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City, where he led efforts to study extreme-weather risk, and his interests include the interactions among extreme weather, climate, insurance, finance, and public policy. He has worked as a consultant to top reinsurance companies, reinsurance brokers, risk-modeling companies, and Florida's Hurricane Catastrophe Fund. The author of 60+ peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters, and he was a lead author on the 2017 Climate Science Special Report of the National Climate Assessment. Dr. Hall is an adjunct professor of Applied Mathematics at Columbia University.

"From the start, I have been impressed with the TCS methodology and its dedicated focus on translating the academics of climate research into a decision-useful application for business and policymaking," said Dr. Hall. "I could not be more excited to join TCS, a team I consider to be the best in the business."

"Jim and Tim have already played an integral role in our work to embed climate data into global decision-making, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said James McMahon, CEO of The Climate Service. "As well as being preeminent in their field, they are also considerate and exceptional people, as anyone who has worked with them knows."

About The Climate Service

Trusted by clients including the world's largest banks, asset managers, real estate investors, Fortune 500 firms, and public bodies including the US Federal Government, the Climanomics® platform from The Climate Service enables climate risk assessment and reporting consistent with the TCFD framework . Providing asset and portfolio-level analysis, evaluating assets anywhere in the world, the platform projects risks and opportunities decades into the future. Our company's goal is to help investors, companies, and communities understand their risks from the changing climate and the opportunities from a transition to a lower-carbon economy. Our mission is to embed climate risk data into every decision on the planet and facilitate the world's transition to a low-carbon economy.

CONTACT: Julianne Hogan, julianne@benecomms.io

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/climate-scientists-dr-james-kossin-and-dr-timothy-hall-join-the-climate-service-a-leading-provider-of-climate-risk-analytics-301317063.html

SOURCE The Climate Service