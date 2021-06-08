Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken And Smartsheet Announce Partnership And Technology Customer Relationship

Today, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken announce Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report as an official presenting partner of both organizations. In addition, Smartsheet is the title partner for Rink 2 at the soon-to-open Kraken training center in Seattle. The strategic five-year partnership recognizes both organization's shared values in changing the way the world works and plays.

"We are thrilled to welcome Smartsheet to our core partnership roster," said Allison Bickford, Director of Corporate Partnership Activation, Seattle Kraken. "We have an internal motto where we challenge every new hire to "make us better," and we expect the same of our partners. Smartsheet is not only making us better, they're changing the game. They have quickly become an irreplaceable part of our success as we aim to build a world-class arena, brand and fan base from the ground up."

In addition to the presenting partnership agreement, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken continue to grow their investment in Smartsheet as a technology platform to power their strategic initiatives. With Smartsheet, both organizations will build world-class work management solutions to keep their teams organized, accountable and empowered on one dynamic, secure platform.

As a rapidly growing professional sports and entertainment startup, requirements like flexibility and customization across complex workflows, a simple interface with a low learning curve, and enterprise-grade security were critical when evaluating options for a work management solution. Smartsheet's powerful, intuitive platform and document asset management capabilities via Brandfolder, met these needs at every level.

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken, and Kraken training center teams are already seeing positive impact from consolidating their collaborative work management investment onto one platform with Smartsheet. For example, they are:

Achieving efficiencies with enterprise-wide planning and calendaring across all three organizations, providing critical transparency and accountability for achieving strategic goals.

with enterprise-wide planning and calendaring across all three organizations, providing critical transparency and accountability for achieving strategic goals. Increasing agility and time savings with a comprehensive marketing solution that empowers Climate Pledge Arena to plan all arena events, create and manage thousands of assets, and communicate seamlessly with both internal and external stakeholders.

with a comprehensive marketing solution that empowers Climate Pledge Arena to plan all arena events, create and manage thousands of assets, and communicate seamlessly with both internal and external stakeholders. Creating exceptional customer experiencethrough transparency and visibility into game day planning and preparation details--from bespoke mascot selection to in game activations--ensuring that every fan has an exceptional experience at every game.

"We couldn't be more excited to help Climate Pledge Arena and the Kraken move their bold world-changing goals from ideas to reality," said Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet. "Like every startup and business looking to invent, create and grow at break-neck speed, it's important that technology doesn't slow you down. We've built Smartsheet to break down silos and spur innovation from anywhere within an organization, and it's inspiring to see our mission in action with this new customer and partner."

To learn more about this partnership, visit www.smartsheet.com/seattle-kraken-climate-pledge-arena.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

