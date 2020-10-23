Climate Control Experts Provides Tips For Home Efficiency

Las Vegas homeowners can improve utility performance by following advice from area home service provider

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Control Experts, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services in the Las Vegas area, is offering advice to area residents on how to save energy during the upcoming winter months.

With both Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, high energy usage can be hard to avoid.

"We are reaching that time of year when families start preparing for the holidays," said Jeremy Anderson, general manager of Climate Control Experts. "With longer meal preparation and an abundance of lighting, it can be easy to waste water and electricity."

Anderson and the Climate Control Experts team offer the following tips to help save energy during the fall and winter months:

Adjust your thermostat: Readjusting your thermostat is a simple and effective way to save energy. Adjust it to the coolest level that is comfortable for you while you are at home. Of course, don't set the thermostat more than five degrees cooler than the temperature you typically use or prefer because it will take an increased amount of heat to warm it back up.

Seal drafty windows and doors: Cold air can enter your home through windows during the winter. Use a heavy-duty plastic sheet on a frame or tape a clear plastic film to the inside of the window frame to keep cold air from infiltrating your house.

Let the sun heat your house: While away at work, open up blinds or curtains on south-facing windows to allow the sun to warm the room. Close them once you return home to trap the heat inside.

Turn down temperature on water heater: Turn down the temperature on your water heater to the warm setting (120 degrees). This will both save energy and help prevent scalding.

Install low-flow fixtures: Low-flow water appliances use less water than standard appliances. Over the course of a year, these appliances can save water by cutting flow by just 0.5 gallons per minute.

Unplug electronics: It's easy to forget and leave a device plugged in even when it isn't being used. In most cases, electronics continue to use electricity even if it is not in use - creating unwanted energy waste.

"Creating a more efficient home can be a simple task," said Anderson. "If you follow these tips, your home will be more energy efficient during the holiday seasons."

