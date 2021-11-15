Client-First Culture, Growth Potential, And Comprehensive Financial Planning Capabilities Draw Two Practices With $1.1 Billion To Ameriprise

Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Report announced that two practices managing a combined $1.1 billion in assets joined the firm for its client-first culture, growth potential, and comprehensive financial planning capabilities. Financial advisors Richard Kersting, from 1879 Advisors, and Vincent Gianatasio, from Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., have joined Ameriprise. Both practices are based in New York and joined Kuttin Wealth Management, a well-established team within Ameriprise's independent channel led by Barron's Hall of Fame advisor and CEO Jon Kuttin, CRPC ®, AAMS ®, AWMA ®, CMFC ®, CRPS ®and Private Wealth Advisor and President Jake Dunlap.

Eighteen months of research led Kersting's team to Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth

Kersting's team, which manages $950 million in client assets, evaluated the marketplace over 18 months, looking for a firm to support their independent model. They felt that Ameriprise's extensive suite of tools and capabilities - coupled with the infrastructure and growth opportunities within Kuttin Wealth Management - presented an unrivaled opportunity.

Reflecting on the transition, Kersting said, "After doing extensive research, we found Ameriprise checked all of the boxes that we were looking for. The firm has an amazing corporate culture and a comprehensive financial planning process that incorporates cutting-edge technology into their platform.

"After meeting Jon and Jake, it was very clear why Kuttin Wealth is one of the fastest growing teams in the industry. The culture and the growth rate they have been able to achieve is nothing short of extraordinary. Kuttin Wealth's culture - along with the tools and support of Ameriprise and being able to keep our independent status - is a powerful combination for our clients," Kersting added.

Kersting's team includes financial advisors Bette-Ellen Weiss, James Loehle, Nicholas Loehle, Peter Dedel, Tom Cortese, Tyler Palumbo, Bryan Covert, and Michael Collins, and support staff Alexandra Kersting, Deborah O'Reilly, Melissa Hourihan, Tracy Benovitz, Lori Douglass, Rosemarie Reyes, and Ariana Cartagena.

40-year veteran advisor decides to finish out his career with Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth

Gianatasio, who manages $192 million in client assets, has spent the last few years thinking about how he wants to serve his clients through the remainder his career.

"I wanted to align with a firm that could continue my legacy of providing clients with comprehensive financial planning advice wrapped in a great service experience, and I'm delighted to join Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth because those areas are their strengths," said Gianatasio. "I am proudly and confidently able to enhance my client experience today and into the future using their resources and innovation."

Kuttin Wealth eyes continued growth

Kuttin Wealth Management has doubled its headcount in the last year, with more than 100 professionals now serving their clients out of 15 office locations. The team has ambitious goals to grow both organically and through additional acquisitions.

Reflecting on the team's growth, Kuttin said, "Our vision at Kuttin Wealth Management is to be the premier destination for elite advisors to grow their businesses and develop as leaders. We've achieved significant growth by having an intense focus on coaching our people to provide best-in-class service to our clients. Richard and Vincent exemplify what we look for in advisor partnerships."

"We attract talented advisors like Richard and Vincent because they recognize how we operationalize and create capacity for growth. We pride ourselves on being a great choice for advisors who are ready for a change, whether they are in growth mode or approaching retirement, knowing that their clients will be well-cared for in the years to come. We are always open for business to other advisors who want the power of Kuttin Wealth and Ameriprise behind them," added Dunlap.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years. 1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Kuttin Wealth Management

Jonathan Kuttin is the founder and CEO of Kuttin Wealth Management, a nationally recognized financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Kuttin established the team in 1994 with two other professionals and has grown Kuttin Wealth Management to approximately 100 professionals who work from multiple offices in and outside New York State. The team, which has ranked consistently as one of the top advisory practices in the nation for over 10 years, is one of the largest financial planning firms on Long Island and manages more than $5.1 billion in client assets. Matthew Roesser supports the team as their Ameriprise senior field vice president.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP ®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

___________________ 1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005937/en/