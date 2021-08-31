Clicklease Raises $63 Million In Series A Funding Led By Sandlot Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicklease, a leading fintech company providing payment solutions in the commercial equipment space, announced today it has closed $63 million in Series A funding led by Sandlot Partners.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Sandlot has decided to invest in Clicklease," said Bart Longson, founder and CEO of Clicklease. "These funds will allow us to accelerate our investment in our already industry-leading technology, expand our team and improve our products to create the best experience for customers and our equipment selling partners."

With a simple and convenient user experience, Clicklease enables innovative payment solutions for small and midsize business customers across the credit spectrum. Clicklease will continue to deliver on its vision of making commercial equipment finance a value-added sales tool rather than a painful, slow and unreliable process.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Clicklease is disrupting the commercial micro-ticket equipment finance space with its best-in-class technology and proprietary algorithm, delivering instant approval decisions and same-day funding.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Bart and Clicklease," said Casey Baugh, Sandlot Managing Partner. "This deal well represents Sandlot's investment strategy to back exceptional founders running exceptional businesses."

About ClickleaseThrough innovation and automation, Clicklease delivers simple, fast and innovative financing solutions to equipment sellers and their customers. Archaic systems and business practices have slowed adoption of digitalization and automation in this mature industry, creating a unique opportunity for disruption. Focused on helping undeserved businesses get the equipment they need to succeed, Clicklease operates in the micro-ticket space, instantly decisioning and funding capital investments that produce a direct and immediate impact on revenue for these small business owners. To learn more, visit clicklease.com .

About Sandlot PartnersSandlot is an independent private investment firm that partners with exceptional founders and management owners providing them with growth capital, strategic guidance, and partial liquidity. Sandlot's investors include other founders, family offices, strategic individuals and like-minded institutions that provide patient capital and seek strong alignment. Since its 2020 inception, Sandlot has invested and manages more than $200 million.

Contact Information Jordan Barker801.994.6724 317790@email4pr.com

