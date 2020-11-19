Clickit Terrain Car Safety Harness Earns Highest Possible Five Star Crash Test Rating From Center For Pet Safety In New, Higher Weight Rating

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepypod ®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products through design innovation, today announces the Center for Pet Safety (CPS) awarded a Five Star Crash Test Safety Certification to Sleepypod's XL size Clickit Terrain safety harness at a new maximum 110 pounds weight rating. The previous maximum weight rating for safety harness certification was 90 pounds.

No brand can claim such an achievement for giant breed dogs

"Center for Pet Safety has set the standard for crash-testing safety harnesses for pets for over nine years," said Lindsey Wolko, founder of Center for Pet Safety. "Sleepypod consistently meets our rigorous performance standards in small, medium, large and extra-large-sized harnesses. Now, Sleepypod's impressive research and development efforts have achieved a certified harness in the 110 lb. range. No brand can claim such an achievement for giant breed dogs and we congratulate them on their continued dedication to the safety of travelers and their pets."

CPS Certification is the first formal crash testing and rating system for dog travel harnesses. Manufacturer participation in the program is voluntary. Ratings consist of Five Star, Four Star, and not recommended ratings. View the CPS crash test of the XL size Clickit Terrain harness at https://vimeo.com/479526705

Testing and evaluation methods by CPS to determine harness safety included measurement of canine excursion, hardware/webbing migration, and hardware/stitching integrity. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2013 Harness Crashworthiness Study conducted by Center for Pet Safety, outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet safety harness restraints offer crash protection. It is the first scientific approach to pet product safety in the U.S. market.

About Clickit TerrainClickit Terrain safety harness is light and easy to use without sacrificing safety. Shock absorbing sleeves work with a broad padded vest and patented Infinity Loop design for more safety when restraining a dog in the car. Clickit Terrain transitions seamlessly to an everyday walking harness that's comfortable for extended daily use. Working dogs and active dogs benefit from this transitional design. Watch a demonstration of Clickit Terrain at https://youtu.be/LV0QLxSsjtw

About SleepypodYou shouldn't have to guess about the safety of your pet's products. Sleepypod products are made for more comfortable, safer living with your furry best friends. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod's Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of our carrier and harness lines at U.S., Canadian and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. Sleepypod.com

