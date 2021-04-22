Clevertouch Technologies By Boxlight Designs Digital-First Office Environment

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that The British Computer Society (UK) selected the Clevertouch® UX Pro touchscreen displays to innovate new...

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that The British Computer Society (UK) selected the Clevertouch® UX Pro touchscreen displays to innovate new offices.

When relocating 260 staff to new offices, The British Computer Society sought to create a digital-first environment to improve communication and collaboration. They selected the Clevertouch UX Pro because of its state-of-the-art design and features, as well as being cost-effective.

Hazel Reason, Senior Facilities Manager at BCS, states, "For every pound we spent, we wanted two to three uses out of the product. The Clevertouch (touchscreens) provided the functionality of a whiteboard, presentation board, and communication screen giving you an all-in-one experience and great value for the money."

