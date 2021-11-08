Clevertouch® Technologies By Boxlight Wins Two Awards At InfoComm 2021

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that its brand, Clevertouch Technologies, won two Tech and Learning awards at this year's InfoComm 2021.

The Clevertouch IMPACT Plus™ Generation 2 interactive touchscreen won Best in Show. The IMPACT Plus Gen 2 is a powerful and feature-rich touchscreen: 4K resolution, Super Glide Touch technology, infinity whiteboarding, screen mirroring, access to free teaching apps, digital signage messaging and alert capability, environmentally friendly motion detection, and more. The IMPACT Plus Gen 2 essentially frees the teacher from the constraints of restrictive, traditional classroom teaching to deliver an engaging and collaborative learning experience.

ClevertouchLive, the flexible and customizable content management platform, won Best in Show Digital Signage. The user-friendly design of the cloud-based ClevertouchLive platform allows administrators to control content displayed on digital signage screens including setting up messages, posting emergency alerts and company announcements, and sharing menu changes across the entire organization.

With the two recent awards, Clevertouch Technologies is adding to their growing list of high-recognition solutions, further emphasizing its strong and innovative suite of products are must-haves in the education and enterprise markets.

"Considering InfoComm has well over 1,000 exhibitors each year, and our Clevertouch products were the standout solutions at this year's event," commented Mark Starkey, Boxlight and Clevertouch President. "We're so proud of our innovative designs that are really driving the market."

For more information on Clevertouch solutions, visit clevertouch.com.

