Cleveland Kitchen Upgrades America's Most Consumed Dressing With The Launch Of World's First Fermented Ranch Dressing

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Influenced by the Midwest and its founders' childhood memories, Cleveland Kitchen's latest dressing, Backyard Ranch, captures the ambience of a backyard gathering and quality time spent with family and friends over shared meals fresh from the garden. The culinary brand focused on delicious and healthy fermented foods is expanding their newest line of products, Fermented Dressings and Marinades, with the addition of another first-of-its kind product, naturally fermented Backyard Ranch. This mouthwatering offering is going to be the brand's hero item within their Fermented Dressings and Marinades roster as Ranch dominates the dressing category, making up 40% of available dressings in retail.

In the spirit of creating fermented products that can be enjoyed by all, Cleveland Kitchen has worked to provide foods that are both delicious and better-for-you so that even those with dietary restrictions can incorporate them into their favorite meals. This variation of the classic ranch uses organic fermented kefir as the base dairy along with fermented cabbage, garlic and black pepper puree to create a unique dressing and marinade that has never been seen before in the category. Even the most calorie-conscious natural ranch sits at 160 calories, while Backyard Ranch significantly cuts down that number to only 90 calories per serving. This tasty ranch uses date syrup as a natural sweetener and far less oil than similar products. Backyard Ranch fulfills the need for a gut-healthy dressing that consumers don't have to feel guilty about enjoying.

"As a culinary brand passionate about making fermented foods accessible for all, we felt that creating a gut-healthy probiotic ranch was a great entry point for those that might be a little more hesitant to try out fermented products for the first time," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen, Drew Anderson. "Our newest Backyard Ranch Dressing and Marinade is a nostalgic nod to our childhood memories in the Midwest while spending days dipping our favorite homegrown veggies into ranch - this time with a healthy twist that families will love."

Look out for Cleveland Kitchen's Backyard Ranch in stores at Spouts nationwide for $4.99 or grab the 12 fl. oz. bottle online at www.clevelandkitchen.com for all dipping and grilling needs. To learn more about the brand, check out Cleveland Kitchen's Instagram page at Instagram.com/clevelandkitchen or visit their website.

About Cleveland Kitchen Cleveland Kitchen was started with three brothers, cabbage and a traditional family recipe. The brothers began their fermenting journey in college as a way to stay in touch with their Cleveland roots and began to create fresh, crunchy, probiotic krauts that used simple ingredients like vegetables, garlic and salt. After serving up their mouthwatering take on sauerkraut at local farmers markets, the founders expanded their availability and now, provide their world-class products across the country. Today, Cleveland Kitchen is an innovative culinary brand focused on fermented and cured products that taste amazing and are healthy for all. For more information, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com and follow their Instagram page.

