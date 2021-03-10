Clene Nanomedicine Announces Upcoming Presentations At The Maxim Group LLC Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference And Launch Of Clene Spotlight Webpage On M Vest LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanocatalysis, today has featured its publicly filed business overview and corporate presentation on M-Vest.com and announced upcoming presentations at the Maxim Group LLC Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M Vest LLC.

The Maxim Group LLC conference will take place March 17-19, 2021, with pre-recorded presentations available on-demand through the conference portal here: Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference . In addition to Clene's pre-recorded presentation, the Company will also participate in a live fireside chat (details below).

Date: March 19, 2021Time: 11:00 am ETWebcast: Available through the conference portal HERE

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed through the " Events and Presentations" section of the Clene Investor website.

To access the Clene spotlight webpage on the M-Vest website please visit https://m-vest.com/insights/spotlight/clenenanomedicine. This webpage features Clene's publicly filed business overview and corporate presentation, and through this page Clene plans to provide updates, which will also be disseminated publicly through other means. For additional information regarding Clene, visit www.clene.com.

The presentations that Clene publishes via the M-Vest website shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene's lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

About Maxim Group LLC and M Vest LLC:

M Vest LLC ("M-Vest"), is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities. M-Vest hosted company profiles and other materials including web content, are based on data obtained from sources M-Vest believes to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed in M-Vest hosted company profiles, or other materials and presentations are subject to change. M-Vest and its affiliates may own shares of securities or options of the issuers mentioned on the M-Vest website. In the purview of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, M-Vest calls the reader's attention to the fact that M-Vest is retained by certain clients to increase investor awareness.

Maxim Group LLC, a sister company to M Vest LLC, is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Clene's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Clene's control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include Clene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; Clene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if approved; Clene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; Clene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; Clene's limited operating history and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the licensing or development and commercialization of its drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Clene's clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Clene's recently filed registration statement on Form S-4, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Clene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Clene undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

Media ContactAndrew MielachLifeSci Communications(646) 876-5868 amielach@lifescicomms.com

Investor ContactBruce MackleLifeSci Advisors, LLC(929) 469-3859 bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Clene Inc.