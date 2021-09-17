Clemson Tigers Fans Asked To Offer Ideas For 'Nostalgic Treasure' New Home

CLEMSON, S.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A one-of-a-kind tree, in a one-of-a-kind sporting cathedral, has been handcrafted into an iconic piece of furniture — and Clemson Tigers fans are being asked where they'd like the stunning oak table to find its new home.

For more than three-quarters of a century, the majestic red oak stood watch over Clemson University's "Death Valley" Memorial Stadium — witnessing the Tigers romp to 24 conference titles, 24 bowls, and one of the school's three football national championships.

When the stadium's last-standing tree was removed in 2015 because it was blocking the view of the scoreboard, an irreplaceable piece of the Tigers' footballing landscape and history seemed lost forever.

But the legendary tree has been given a new life — thanks to master craftsman Curtis Martin, who has handcrafted an iconic, one-of-a-kind, 17-foot boardroom table out of the heart of the oak. See video at https://youtu.be/SgfShTFAwqk

Setting Fans Buzzing"The table literally has its roots at the home of the Clemson Tigers," said Martin, a Wilmington, N.C.-based, third-generation custom furniture craftsman. "Football has such a rich heritage at Clemson, and this oak table is a nostalgic treasure."

An item of this significance related to Clemson's proud footballing legacy at the Memorial Stadium — nicknamed "Death Valley" by Head Coach Frank Howard in the 1950s — is "certain to generate huge interest among Tigers fans," said Martin, owner of Martin Custom Woodworking & Antique Restoration ( www.martin-antique-restorations.com).

"I'd be thrilled to see the Clemson oak table back where it belongs — at Clemson," said Martin.

Many fans remember the tree that towered over a corner of the lower seating bowl for 75-plus years and became a favorite photo spot.

"If Tigers fans have any thoughts about where this treasure should find its new home, I'd be delighted to hear from them," Martin said.

The spectacular oak table — that can be separated into two — "bleeds" vivid Clemson orange epoxy through its natural splits. A photo plaque documents both the tree's history and Clemson's football legacy.

Finished with clear lacquer, and no stain applied, the table features walnut butterflies and sits on a cherry base with walnut and rosewood accents. More information can be found at www.clemsonoaktable.com .

About Martin Custom Woodworking & Antique Restoration Curtis Martin, owner of Martin Custom Woodworking & Antique Restoration ( www.martin-antique-restorations.com ) in Wilmington, N.C., is a third -generation master craftsman. His grandfather, Edward Tibbles, served a craftsman apprenticeship in England. Martin always "wanted to know everything I could about wood, from the seedling to the kiln."

Photo Cutline: CLEMSON TIGERS FANS ASKED FOR IDEAS ABOUT 'ICONIC' TABLE: Master craftsman Curtis Martin has handcrafted a part of Clemson Tigers' folklore into a stunning 17-foot oak boardroom table — and Tigers fans are being asked where they'd like the iconic table to find its new home. The last-standing oak tree at the Tigers' "Death Valley" Memorial Stadium — a fixture for more than 75 years — was cut down in 2015. The one-of-a-kind table "bleeds" vivid Clemson orange, and commemorates the Tigers' football legacy. More information can be found at www.clemsonoaktable.com .

