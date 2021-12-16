Clementine The Woodlands Now Open To Treat Adolescents Of All Genders With Eating Disorders

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment, is now accepting clients into their new residential program just north of Houston, TX. Located on a private eleven-acre campus, Clementine The Woodlands offers programming for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, or exercise dependency. This is Monte Nido & Affiliates second program on the Clementine The Woodlands campus, joining the residential program for adolescent girls.

Clementine is committed to providing compassionate and trusted medical and psychiatric oversight to each adolescent with an eating disorder and understands that eating disorders affect all genders, races, and ethnic groups. By making access to treatment more inclusive, those in need of early intervention will have a greater chance of recovery. "With the rise of adolescent eating disorders - particularly due to the pandemic - we have expanded care so that all adolescents can receive proper treatment," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By expanding our Clementine programming in The Woodlands to all genders, we achieve our mission to help more people realize their healthy selves."

Treatment at Clementine The Woodlands focuses on restoring physiological and nutritional balance and implementing mindful eating and exercise routines. The residential setting ensures the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering 24-hour nursing, and comprehensive academic and family support. "We have designed our model to meet the specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, Ph.D., LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We provide a personalized treatment which incorporates evidenced-based modalities, backed by research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care."

For more information or to inquire about treatment at Clementine The Woodlands or another Clementine location, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-five programs in thirteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine Programs.

