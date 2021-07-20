Clearwave Names Jennifer Frankenfield As Chief Product Officer

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave, a healthcare technology industry leader in digital patient engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Frankenfield as Chief Product Officer. Jennifer comes to Clearwave from leading healthcare accounts administrator ConnectYourCare/Optum Financial, where she served as Vice President of Product Management and Development. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving Clearwave's technology strategy and roadmap, delivering new solutions to help customers elevate patient engagement, while improving the overall financial health of their practices.

"Delivering and innovating the industry's best patient engagement platform requires that we recruit the industry's best talent, expertise and leadership—Jennifer is the embodiment of that standard," said Clearwave CEO Mike Lamb. "Her proven experience and track record, particularly in the areas of healthcare finance technology, will be invaluable as we further expand the Clearwave platform to reflect the evolving needs of our customers and help them modernize practice operations to deliver the best possible patient care."

With more than 23 years in healthcare finance technology, Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in billing, payer payment and payment-cycle management. Prior to her time at ConnectYourCare/Optum Financial, she served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Change Healthcare (formerly Emdeon), a leading provider of revenue and payment cycle management and clinical information exchange solutions. While at Emdeon, she also led the company's Payer Services and Payment/Billing Services business units. Earlier in her career, Jennifer worked in healthcare information systems for MedHOST (formerly HMS), where she consulted with rural, community-based hospitals and their related providers.

"The role of information technology in healthcare is now more essential than ever, impacting every aspect of a practice both internally and externally," said Jennifer. "Internally, it can empower practices to realize newfound levels of efficiency, productivity and profitability, while externally, it can help transform the patient experience and even impact patient outcomes. These are exactly the kinds of benefits Clearwave customers are realizing through the platform, and I look forward to helping the company build upon its success to date with new capabilities and solutions that reflect where our customers are headed."

About ClearwaveSince 2004, Clearwave has been the healthcare industry's most comprehensive patient engagement platform. Its technology has empowered specialty practices and health systems to improve profitability, productivity and patient access. Healthcare organizations choose Clearwave for its ability to simplify patient scheduling, expedite intake, automate insurance eligibility verification and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice. Clearwave helps practices accelerate cash flow and improve digital patient access. We've scheduled, checked in and verified eligibility for more than 100 million patients across the US, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more, meet us at clearwaveinc.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwave-names-jennifer-frankenfield-as-chief-product-officer-301337438.html

SOURCE Clearwave, Inc.