Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) - Get Clearwater Paper Corporation Reporttoday announced virtual participation in the following investor conferences:

November 30, 2021 - Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Heidi Blair, vice president and treasurer, will present at Bank of America's Leveraged Finance Conference beginning at 12:00 p.m., Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Murphy and Ms. Blair will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

December 1, 2021 - Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

