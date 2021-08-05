Clearwater Analytics Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, the leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced today that it has named Souvik Das as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Das will focus on building out the company's SaaS platform with the latest enhancements. He has deep experience in building and scaling technology platforms and leading global engineering teams.

Das was most recently CTO at Zenefits, where he led all product development, operations, infrastructure, information security, and information technology.

"Over the past several years, Clearwater has expanded our single core base to serve small, medium, and large customers alike. As we drive towards a more global client base, we are thrilled to add Souvik's experience to our team to help us scale our platform," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, Clearwater Analytics. "With years of innovative engineering and architectural design experience spanning a variety of industries, Souvik will drive scale in our platform ensuring that we continue to consistently deliver the best possible product for our global clients."

Das served as SVP of Engineering at Grand Rounds prior to Zenefits. He was also CTO at Capital One Auto Finance (COAF), leading all of Engineering for the multibillion-dollar business unit. At Capital One, he successfully led the migration of COAF's on-prem infrastructure to public cloud, and the modernization of COAF's technical stack. Before that, Das spent a decade at PayPal, where he held a number of increasingly responsible management positions in software engineering including leading the Merchant Technology team, a global team of several hundred engineers. Das has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Georgia, Athens. He will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"I am excited to be joining Clearwater as CTO, as I see tremendous potential to scale the platform in anticipation of our growing clients' needs," said Souvik Das. "I'm especially honored to lead a team of incredibly talented software engineers who have built and run this amazing SaaS platform."

About Clearwater AnalyticsClearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations - helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

