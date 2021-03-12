Clearview Treatment Programs Names Steven Rudoy Executive Director

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Rudoy, Psy.D. to Executive Director at Clearview Treatment Programs ("Clearview"). A licensed clinical psychologist who received his Doctorate in Psychology from Pepperdine University, Steven joined Clearview in 2017 as a Clinical Director. As an integral member of Founder Michael Roy's leadership team, Steven's alignment with the Clearview vision continues the path for growth while remaining anchored to the values admired by their clinical partner community.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Located in Venice, California, Clearview offers a full continuum of care with multiple residential programs including the Dual Diagnosis program for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, and the Women's Center program which specializes in treating borderline personality disorders and emotional deregulation. Additionally, they operate one of the longest-standing outpatient treatment programs in Southern California with Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programming levels of care for mental health disorders.

"Excellence is at the heart of everything our clinical and operational teams do at Clearview," said Steven Rudoy, Executive Director at Clearview Treatment Programs. "I'm honored and humbled to lead the next stage of growth and success for a facility that puts the client and their treatment first in every way. Clearview is a pillar of clinical excellence in Southern California and I'm excited to partner with the clinical community and families as we continue to reinforce that hard-earned reputation."

"Clearview Treatment Programs is a leader in the treatment of mental health and dual diagnosis conditions," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "We're excited to have Steven leading Clearview's next stage of growth as they expand in order to provide clinically excellent care for even more individuals in need."

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

