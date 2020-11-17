Clearsurance.com And North Equity Partner To Give Auto And Homeowners Access To Cheaper And Better Car And Home Insurance

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsurance today announced a partnership that combines its customer-focused insurance decision marketplace with North Equity LLC 's home and auto owner focused websites to give visitors access to better and cheaper car and home insurance policies.

BobVila.com, Car Bibles and TheDrive are owned and operated by North Equity LLC , a venture equity firm that invests, acquires, builds, and scales transformative digital media brands. Their portfolio currently focuses on the automotive, home, outdoors, specialty, and military verticals.

This partnership will allow BobVila.com, Car Bibles and TheDrive's nearly 29 million monthly unique site visitors access to better, cheaper car and home insurance policies accompanied by unbiased decision support, yielding savings on their personal, household insurance expenses.

"The audiences of BobVila.com, CarBibles and TheDrive are a passionate group of enthusiasts and DIY experts. Whether they're browsing with their home or vehicle in mind, they will now have access to Clearsurance's industry-first and unbiased ranking and recommendation engine to save money on car and homeowners insurance," said Michael Crowe, Clearsurance Founder & CEO.

"Clearsurance's curated insurance rankings offer users a unique, interactive experience that is 100% based on customer insights and reviews," said John Coyne, General Manager of Acton Media Inc. (a North Equity portfolio holding). "North's best-in-class home and auto brands are ideal partners for Clearsurance and we are tremendously excited to see this relationship develop moving forward."

ABOUT CLEARSURANCEAt Clearsurance, we are developing a true, customer-first insurance marketplace where people can find the best insurance companies and products to save money on household expenses. All customer recommendations are based solely on customers' reviews of insurance companies across Car, Home, and Renters Insurance, among other verticals. Everything we do at Clearsurance is governed by our core values: 1) we are transparent; 2) we are authentic; 3) we are optimists; and 4) we are scrappy. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Michael Crowe, Clearsurance is simplifying insurance shopping powered by customer generated reviews, ratings, and data.

ABOUT NORTH EQUITYNorth Equity LLC is a venture equity firm that invests, acquires, builds, and scales transformative digital media brands using a proprietary combination of operational, data, and technology expertise. The portfolio currently focuses on the automotive, home, outdoors, specialty, and military verticals, which are divided into three operating businesses: Acton, Brookline, and Camden. North's brands include The Drive, Popular Science, Popular Photography, Field & Stream, BobVila.com , SAVEUR, Outdoor Life, The War Zone, and Task & Purpose, among others, representing a combined audience of more than [40 million] monthly unique visitors. Since joining North, each brand has been strategically building market-leading positions and optimizing profits, while producing high-quality content and transforming their category in the digital landscape. North's investment team has extensive experience as private investors and operators at the intersection of technology, data, and media, North, based in Miami with offices in San Francisco and New York, will continue making strategic acquisitions across the digital media and technology landscape.

