ClearScale Launches Enhanced Managed Services Offering For AWS Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator, today announced its next generation managed services offering. Formerly known as CloudNoc, ClearScale Managed Services provides on-demand monitoring, remediation, and infrastructure management services for organizations on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers benefit from an optimized cloud environment managed by highly skilled AWS experts.

"ClearScale Managed Services eliminates the burden of managing cloud operations," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Instead, our customers can focus on what they do best - providing great products and services to their clients. Our expert staff of AWS-certified engineers is available 24x7 to provide timely support and guidance and ensure that their cloud environments are monitored, secure, and optimized with the latest AWS services."

Organizations enrolled in ClearScale Managed Services can choose from multiple tiers offering 24x7x365 alerting, monitoring, and support services for their AWS environments. Guaranteed rapid response times are available for critical issues.

ClearScale Managed Services helps customers:

Mitigate Problems - Monitor infrastructure, applications, and dependent services continuously, and automatically issue alerts when problems are identified so that they can be quickly escalated and resolved, thereby improving availability and uptime.

Maintain Performant Environments - Generate regular reports on the health and security of the IT infrastructure by monitoring metrics of critical systems to maximize speed and performance.

Reduce IT Costs - Ensure that the cloud environment remains cost-effective by monitoring AWS charges and assisting in the management or reduction of AWS costs.

Enhance Access to AWS Expertise - Leverage expert cloud services from AWS certified engineers for infrastructure maintenance, performance tuning, and application-related analysis for organizations that do not have in-house AWS expertise.

ClearScale is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner with 10 AWS Competencies, more than 100 AWS certifications, and a track record of over 850 successful cloud projects. This wealth of experience, combined with ClearScale's extensive background managing customer cloud environments through its CloudNoc managed infrastructure solutions service, uniquely positions the company as an expert provider of AWS managed services.

"ClearScale Managed Services gives our executive team peace of mind to know that people are always monitoring our systems to ensure the highest levels of uptime and business continuity," said Richard Walker, CEO of Quik! "We have come to rely upon ClearScale to keep our systems running, our teams notified of any events, and to optimize our systems over time. The ClearScale team is very responsive and always courteous, and has proven to be an excellent partner."

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 850 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com .

