ClearScale Achieves The Amazon RDS Service Delivery Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator, today announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), recognizing that ClearScale is qualified to deliver services for Amazon RDS. Amazon RDS Partners deliver new implementations and migrate AWS customers to Amazon RDS, which manages complex and time-consuming administrative tasks; storage management; replication for high-availability and read throughput; and backups for disaster recovery.

Achieving the Amazon RDS Service Delivery designation differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon RDS services. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"ClearScale is honored to be one of the first companies to earn the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon RDS," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Our team has extensive experience helping organizations migrate to managed AWS databases to lower administrative burdens, increase availability and performance, and reduce infrastructure costs."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep expertise in delivering specific AWS services.

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner that has achieved 10 AWS Competency designations, more than 100 AWS Certifications, and over 850 successful cloud projects. The company is adept at delivering Amazon RDS implementations, as well as migrating existing databases to Amazon RDS. ClearScale's AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon RDS validates the following individual database engine types:

Amazon Aurora MySQL

Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL

Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL

Amazon RDS for MySQL

Amazon RDS for Oracle

Amazon RDS for SQL Server

For more information about ClearScale's Amazon RDS services visit

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 850 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com .

