ClearPoint Neuro Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 1,850,140 Shares Of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the "Company"), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,850,140 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 277,520 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All the shares are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on February 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund product development and research and development activities and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

B. Riley Securities is acting as book-running manager and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 29, 2021. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and related prospectus supplement for more complete information about the Company and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC's website, or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company's SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding the completion, terms, size, and timing of the public offering, and with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 31, 2021.

