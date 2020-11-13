Clearly Clean Recognized As The Fastest-Growing Manufacturer In Northeast Pennsylvania By The NEPA Manufacturers And Employers Association

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a recyclable food tray manufacturer, today announced it was named the fastest-growing manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania, having been awarded the 2020 Manufacturers and Employers Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association. At Tuesday's awards dinner, Clearly Clean received citations from U.S. Congressman Daniel Meuser, U.S. Senator Patrick Toomey, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the Schuylkill County Commissioners, and the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives -- as well as recognition by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.

This award recognizes Clearly Clean's rapid growth in revenues, number of employees, production lines, and facilities. In fact, in 2019 alone, Clearly Clean increased its number of machines by 500%, grew its employee base by 320%, tripled its client base, and expanded its product offerings. In addition, Clearly Clean recently grew its footprint by purchasing an additional manufacturing facility and an 80,000 sq. ft. distribution center.

"Clearly Clean's recyclable trays are now in almost every grocery store in the country," said Millard Wallace, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "We're so grateful to the association for this award because it reinforces the fact that consumers seek out recyclable packaging. Our growth means a lot to our employees - and to the environment."

Numerous citywide and countywide bans on polystyrene ("Styrofoam"-type foamed plastics) - combined with consumer pressure and corporate commitment -- are fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging and accelerating the sustainability timelines of many organizations. Clearly Clean's patented trays utilize PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering an environmentally friendly, smooth-edged tray option to grocers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

"I'm excited that our patented products are resonating in the marketplace around the world," said Wallace. "And, more locally, we're blessed to bring jobs to Schuylkill County."

Clearly Clean is currently hiring mechanics and process technicians in Frackville and Orwigsburg. Please visit http://clearlyclean.com/careers/ to apply.

About Clearly Clean Products, LLCClearly Clean, which is known for its crystal-clear, rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented manufacturing process and developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

