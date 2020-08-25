Clearbanc Founders Michele Romanow And Andrew D'Souza Cover Bay Street Bull's Fall 2020 Issue

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian multimedia organization Rathnelly Group Media is proud to announce the release of Bay Street Bull's Fall 2020 Food, Drink, and Entertainment issue.

Focusing largely on the culture around hospitality and entertainment, the latest issue features Clearbanc founders Michele Romanow (from CBC's Dragon's Den) and Andrew D'Souza on the cover for their game-changing fintech startup and contributions to the entrepreneurial community, especially during COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated entire industries. Small and medium-sized businesses make up the backbone of the economy, and it is this community that has been hit hardest as a result of forced closures in order to adhere to health and safety protocols," says Editor-in-Chief Lance Chung. " Michele Romanow and Andrew D'Souza were the perfect fit for our fall issue. Their startup, Clearbanc, was built by founders for founders and has demonstrated the ability to lift the entrepreneurial community up, especially during times of hardship. These two individuals are role models and community leaders that we can all look up to in our efforts to support one another."

In addition to the cover story, readers are also encouraged to explore other parts of the digital issue, which highlights innovation in the face of crisis and Canadian business excellence. In " Hot Take " 16 industry experts in live entertainment, ranging from Michael Frissdahl (President, CEO; Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) to David Shoemaker (CEO, Canadian Olympic Committee) to Lisa Zarzeczny (co-founder, Elevate), weigh in on how COVID-19 has created innovation within their organizations, and in " Glorious Domestic Products " Lilian Umurungi-Jung, founder of the Vancouver-based MUMGRY, discusses how singer Beyoncé endorsed her company.

Presented as a digital issue on BayStBull.com , the Fall 2020 issue offers a unique user experience that extends beyond the borders of print. Readers are invited to interact with the digital issue by using the Table of Contents navigation bar, watching videos, and swiping through content.

An independently-owned publishing company, Rathnelly Group Media has always adapted to the volatility of the media landscape by being agile and making quick decisions. The interactive Fall 2020 issue is a reflection of the multimedia company's ability to stay nimble, responsive, and exciting.

Related link: https://www.baystbull.com/read-bay-street-bulls-fall-2020-issue-featuring-clearbanc-founders-michele-romanow-and-andrew-dsouza/

