Clear Thinking Group Promotes Brian Allen To Partner

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Allen to Partner effective immediately.

Mr. Allen has over twenty-five years of experience serving in senior finance positions with both public and private companies. As a consultant for the past thirteen years, Mr. Allen has been engaged by numerous companies in the consumer product, retail, and manufacturing industries to improve financial operations and performance through strategic and financial alternatives. As part of these engagements he has served as interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. During his career, he has had direct responsibility for the accounting, finance, treasury, information technology, real estate and investor relations functions. Mr. Allen is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

"Throughout his tenure with CTG, Brian has shown a commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class service that CTG has become known for. As a Partner I am confident that he will continue to add value for our clients and referral sources," said Stuart Kessler, President of Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking GroupClear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. Over the past 20 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

