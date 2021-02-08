CLEAR's Latest $100mm Funding Round Fuels Expansion Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR, the secure identity company, has completed a strategic funding round of $100 million headlined by Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, 32 Equity (the investment arm of the National Football League (NFL)) and the Partnership Fund for New York City, showcasing the rapid expansion and evolution of CLEAR's partner universe. CLEAR has built a trusted reputation providing over 5 million members frictionless journeys across multiple industries. This investment will continue to accelerate the company's growth as a platform that transforms both physical and digital experiences to make it safer and easier for customers and partners.

CLEAR most recently launched "Health Pass," a mobile application that makes it safer and easier for people to get back to doing what they know and love. Health Pass connects members' identity to COVID-related information, including vaccination results, to reduce public health risk and help re-start the economy. Health Pass is currently being used to help reimagine the future of sports, work, travel and coming together in a post-COVID world. With vaccines being administered across the country, Health Pass securely links and validates individuals' vaccination credentials and will have access to the majority of healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and state-authorized vaccination centers. More than 35 organizations are currently using Health Pass to create safer environments, including the National Hockey League (with whom CLEAR has signed a league-wide partnership), MGM Resorts, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and nine NBA teams.

New investors joining this round showcase CLEAR's reach beyond its core aviation business and include: Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Liberty Media, LionTree Partners, Michael Jordan's family office, The Partnership Fund for New York City (investment arm of the Partnership for New York City), 32 Equity and Jim Murren, Stephen Cloobeck's Safely LV. LionTree Advisors also served as Financial Advisor to CLEAR.

Existing investors in CLEAR participating in this round include: BOND, Durable Capital Partners LP, General Atlantic and Revolution Growth.

"Since 2010, CLEAR's vision has remained constant: to provide our members frictionless journeys that make it easy to experience what they love doing best," said CLEAR CEO and Founder Caryn Seidman-Becker. "With this new investment and our committed partners, we are ready to double down and make this vision possible at a time when it's more important than ever to be able to come together safely."

"I've seen firsthand how powerful CLEAR's technology can be with Health Pass creating safer working environments for our team members at Union Square Hospitality Group," said Danny Meyer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Enlightened Hospitality Investments. "And for many years I've experienced the exceptional hospitality CLEAR extends at every touch point. We are proud to call CLEAR a partner and thrilled to be a part of their future with our investment."

"The Partnership Fund is proud to invest in CLEAR's Health Pass technology and applauds its commitment to New York's economic recovery," said Maria Gotsch, President and CEO of the Partnership Fund for New York City. "Expanding its use will get New Yorkers moving again confidently and restore its place as the preeminent city in the world."

"To reopen our brick and mortar economy and restore the personal interactions that make New York the most vibrant and connected city in the world, we need the CLEAR Health Pass. That is why we are encouraging businesses to embrace the CLEAR model so they can bring people back to the office and ensure the safety of our shops, restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues much more quickly than would otherwise be possible," said Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

This funding round is focused on growing CLEAR beyond its core aviation business, with strategic investments in acquisitions and other corporate development opportunities that will position CLEAR as the technology platform to create frictionless journeys. This investment will also focus on new customer adoption, hiring and technology development as CLEAR continues to diversify and expand its footprint.

CLEAR is a leader in identity and access, with more than 5 million users and 55+ locations across the United States. CLEAR links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports.

