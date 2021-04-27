Clear Channel Outdoor, Resorts World Las Vegas Proclaim Vegas Is Back With Massive Message On New Ground-Breaking Digital Displays On The Strip

Three Newest & One of the Largest Exterior Digital Displays in the U.S. Provide Brands Opportunity to Reach Highly Coveted Leisure & Business Travelers as Vegas Tourism Mounts

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (CCO) - Get Report today announced it has teamed up with Resorts World Las Vegas to provide brands with a first-of-its-kind advertising opportunity to reach highly coveted leisure and business travelers with over 135,000 square feet of digital signage. Through the new CCOA and Resorts World Las Vegas partnership, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and their locally based agency, R&R Partners, used the new displays to boldly proclaim in what is arguably the biggest way possible: Vegas Means Business.

In conjunction with Resorts World Las Vegas's highly anticipated opening this summer, three jaw-dropping, full-motion digital out of home (DOOH) displays will offer advertisers premium visibility and the latest in cutting-edge digital signage, including on one of the largest exterior LED building displays in the U.S., enabling brands to engage with targeted consumer audiences up and down the famous Las Vegas Strip.

" Las Vegas has long been the premier meetings and conventions destination, consistently providing world-class facilities and services to help brands and business travelers connect," said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We are excited to be the epicenter of the meetings industry and once again show the world that Vegas Means Business."

The epitome of innovation and opulence, Resorts World Las Vegas will seamlessly blend the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. The first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, over 40 world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, an extensive retail collection and more.

"Resorts World Las Vegas is a marquee venue that encapsulates cutting edge technology, luxury and innovation: all the attributes brands correlate with the excitement of advertising in Las Vegas," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCOA. "These spectacular digital displays will provide brands the unique opportunity to leverage some of the largest LED screens in the world that can even operate sequentially offering an unprecedented story-telling 'brand takeover.' These displays are breaking new ground in digital out of home and we can't wait to work with our brand partners to execute creative and inventive advertising campaigns as tourism and business travel continues to return to the Las Vegas region."

The three digital displays available at Resorts World Las Vegas are fully animated and can operate sequentially, allowing brands for full 'takeover' of the space including:

100,000 - (approx.) square-foot West Tower Digital Wall: An iconic wall facing northbound traffic on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, this spectacular digital screen - the largest exterior LED building display in the U.S. - can be clearly seen down Las Vegas Boulevard, as well as north bound traffic along the I-15 Freeway (to the west).

19,000 - (approx.) square-foot East Tower Digital Wall: This dynamic display is in a prime location, on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive. Its unique vertical display is clearly visible alongside Las Vegas Boulevard, which also perfectly targets incoming traffic toward Resorts World Las Vegas from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the east, including the newly opened $1B West Hall expansion.

Convention Center to the east, including the newly opened West Hall expansion. 17,000 - (approx.) square-foot Nightclub Digital Wall: This electrifying digital display will encompass the soon-to-be-opened Zouk Nightclub - an innovative space that will become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas . The dazzling energy and allure from the venue will demand the attention of the nearby vehicular and pedestrian traffic alike.

The partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas follows CCOA's 2020 announcement with Arrivalist®, the leading geo-location intelligence provider for tourism-based measurement, giving hospitality and travel brands measurable consumer insights and in-depth performance analyses for their out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns. This is a CCO RADARProof® innovation measuring how hospitality and tourism OOH campaigns are exceeding their marketing goals. CCOA solidified its Arrivalist partnership as a resource enabling travel/tourism brands to drive consumers to single site vacation destinations, post-COVID, and to help ignite an economic recovery in the category.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - Get Report is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

