Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - Get Report(the "Company") will release second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 2397443. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company's website ( www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company's website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Approximately, two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the recent events section of the Company's website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - Get Report is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,700 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

