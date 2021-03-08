Clear Channel Outdoor & The Female Quotient Celebrate Historic Year For Women And International Women's Day

Digital Out-of-Home Campaign Will Celebrate the Women Who Made History and Those that Continue to Break Barriers Across the Globe

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (CCO) - Get Report today announced it will honor the women who made history over the past year and those that continue to shine as they break barriers across the globe with a national digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign timed with International Women's Day: a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. In partnership with The Female Quotient, an organization committed to advancing equality through experiences, research, tools and the power of community, the campaign features women that represent a promising, new way forward for our world and some of the most noteworthy milestones affecting women everywhere.

The digital campaign, which launched today, celebrates what has been a historical year for women. Individuals being honored include Kamala Harris, the current and first woman elected Vice President of the United States; Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history; Ann Berry, the first black Secretary of State; and Sarah Thomas, the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

In addition, the campaign will showcase creative to commemorate incredible milestones including the 100 th anniversary of the 19 th amendment (2020); the launch of the National Women's Movement in Seneca Falls (1848); and the record number of women in Congress (2021). Clear Channel will continue to add new honorees and milestones to the national advertising campaign throughout the month of March.

"Where do we begin to underscore what a year it has been and the tremendous accomplishments and breakthroughs for women around the world," said Kenetta Bailey, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. "In a year that brought us, as a global community, so many challenges and crises, our honored women stepped up at a time when the world needed them most. I couldn't be more proud to be a woman myself as we continue to break glass ceilings and make history across politics, sports, arts and the corporate world. A special thanks to The Female Quotient for their continued efforts in making real systems change for women and girls around the world."

"When the world grappled with a crisis of unprecedented scale, who took charge? Women. They led countries and companies through crisis, they bravely provided essential, front-line work, they took charge of caregiving, inside their own homes and within their wider communities," said Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient. "In partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, we are proud to put a spotlight on some of these figures and honor the incredible, indelible impact women continue to have on our world."

Clear Channel Outdoor has been an active partner to The Female Quotient for several years. Together, the organizations have collaborated on unplugged panel conversations and out-of-home (OOH) campaigns to advance gender equality in the workplace and across the globe.

About The Female QuotientThe mission of The Female Quotient is to advance gender equality in the workplace. Founded by Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient provides companies and business leaders with research, tools and opportunities to promote equality, including the Modern Guide to Equality, a living, breathing playbook for activating change. The Female Quotient also presents The FQ Lounge — a growing community of corporate women and female entrepreneurs transforming workplace culture. As the official equality partner at over 100 key industry events, The Female Quotient creates a stage to connect, support, and advance the voices of women. Since launching in 2013, The Female Quotient has participated in over 100 leading industry events, including the World Economic Forum ( Davos), SXSW, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Advertising Week and more. For more information, visit www.TheFemaleQuotient.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - Get Report is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Blog

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor--the-female-quotient-celebrate-historic-year-for-women-and-international-womens-day-301241796.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor