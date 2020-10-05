CLEAR And Quest Diagnostics Collaborate To Integrate COVID-19 Test Results With "Health Pass" For Safer Environments

NEW YORK and SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR, the secure identity company, and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Report, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced a new collaboration that aims to foster safer public environments and help reduce public health risk. This collaboration brings together CLEAR's safe and secure "Health Pass" technology with Quest's advanced COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Health Pass is a new mobile app product by CLEAR which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights to reduce public health risk and give organizations the insights to help foster confidence for employees and consumers. CLEAR Health Pass connects mobile identity verification technology with real-time health surveys, data from temperature checks, and now, verified Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 test results.

The collaboration is significant for providing a combined touchless-COVID-19 screening solution on a national scale. Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of pandemic response in the United States, providing more than 16 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests nationally since early March, more than any other single lab provider. CLEAR's Health Pass is being used by partners across industries, including the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, Chop't and Dos Toros restaurants, and the Seattle Seahawks.

"At CLEAR, we are committed to helping people return to their daily lives more safely and securely, and linking Health Pass with laboratory data from industry leader Quest Diagnostics is a key step forward towards that objective," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "We are proud to give partners the tools they need to make reopening as safe as possible for their employees, customers, and community."

"As individuals consider ways to travel, work and engage with others more safely, they increasingly rely on data to help make informed decisions," said Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President and Group Executive - Clinical Franchise Solutions and Marketing for Quest Diagnostics. "Our collaboration with CLEAR brings together advanced science and technology to transform COVID-19 test results into insights that inform decisions to help improve health and safety."

Under the collaboration, individuals who receive testing for COVID-19 from Quest Diagnostics can opt to download the Quest Diagnostics mobile app and patient portal, MyQuest. MyQuest is a free and secure tool with more than 11 million subscribers that makes it easy to get test results, schedule appointments, track health history, and more, all in one place. To leverage the combined offering, eligible Health Pass users must first provide consent and authorization, then they simply log in to their MyQuest patient portal through the CLEAR app, to link their accounts. Health Pass only communicates a comprehensive red or green signal to employers and venues — never providing access to a user's personal health details.

How It Works: Health Pass Makes it Easy to Create Safer Environments

Enroll, Verify and You Are Good to Go.

Enroll: Download the CLEAR app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and enroll in Health Pass for free by creating a CLEAR account and verifying your identity. Connect to Tests:Link your CLEAR and MyQuest accounts to securely and privately include your latest COVID-19 test results from Quest Diagnostics as part of your Health Pass. Verify Identity:Before you enter a building or venue that is using Health Pass to securely screen visitors before entry, open the CLEAR app and snap a selfie to prove you are you. On-Site Touchless Access: Approach a CLEAR pod where you can use your face or a QR code to share your verified status and check your temperature to gain touchless access. The employer or venue only receives confirmation that you have satisfied their requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal and never has access to your private health details.

About ClearCLEAR is a leader in biometric identity and access, with more than 5 million users and 55+ locations across the United States. CLEAR already links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports. CLEAR's data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR never sells an individual's information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com .

About COVID-19 Testing by Quest DiagnosticsQuest Diagnostics is at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody test services are based on tests that have received FDA emergency use authorization and which also meet our high standards for quality. We are providing these test services under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. We provide data on COVID-19 testing to various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions, aiding COVID-19 public health response and research. Through our team of dedicated phlebotomists, air fleet team, couriers and laboratory professionals, Quest Diagnostics works hard every day to help patients and communities across the United States access quality COVID-19 testing.For the latest updates and digital assets about Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

About Quest DiagnosticsQuest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-and-quest-diagnostics-collaborate-to-integrate-covid-19-test-results-with-health-pass-for-safer-environments-301145910.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics