Cleantech PR Leader Tigercomm Acquires Chase Media, Names Founder Melissa Baldwin To SVP In Expansion Move

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigercomm, the top U.S. clean economy marketing communications and public relations firm, announced today that it is acquiring Chase Media Services, LLC of Tampa, FL. Chase Media President Melissa Baldwin will join Tigercomm as senior vice president.

"We've found some of the most successful clean economy communicators come from climate communication experience."

Tigercomm Founder and President Mike Casey said his firm is acquiring Chase Media to help Tigercomm meet an expanding contract flow from several, fast-growing clean economy sectors.

For a decade, Chase Media has been a leading consultancy focused on cleantech and climate change communication in the bellwether state of Florida. Its clients have included solar contractors, environmental service providers, green banks, and nonprofit climate and environmental organizations such as Union of Concerned Scientists and Florida Clinicians for Climate Action. Before founding the firm, Baldwin was an organizer for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. She started her career at global PR firm, Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

"This acquisition is a strong fit with our growth trajectory. As a firm specializing in clean energy, we know that many times the U.S. energy market acts more like a collection of 50 state markets. Chase Media spent a decade working in one of those top bellwether markets," Casey said. "And we've found some of the most successful clean economy communicators come from climate communication experience. Working in scrappy nonprofits develops communicators' creativity, drive and resourcefulness that are assets to clean economy companies. Melissa's shop has had a foot in both worlds."

"I'm excited to put my skills to use to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. I look forward to helping cleantech firms win with customers, investors and policy makers," said Baldwin.

Baldwin starts this week, and the acquisition will be complete by November 1.

About Tigercomm, LLCTigercomm, LLC is a premier marketing communications and public affairs firm headquartered in the D.C. area. It has been helping clients in a broad range of industries win with customers, investors, elected officials and other stakeholders for more than 15 years. Tigercomm, LLC was awarded a place among the Best PR Firms in Washington D.C. list by Expertise.com in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

