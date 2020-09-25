Cleantech Group Names SENSORO A 2020 APAC 25 Company

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SENSORO (Beijing SENSORO Technology Co., Ltd.,), has just been included in the 2020 APAC 25 list produced by Cleantech Group, a global provider of research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities in sustainable innovation.

The APAC 25 is a list of independent companies from the Asia Pacific region engaged in sustainable innovation that are viewed by the market as likely to have significant impact in a five-to-ten-year time frame.

Cleantech Group put together the third annual list of 25 companies through a combination of APAC-related inputs from the annual Global Cleantech 100 process and detailed contributions from an APAC 25 expert panel. The companies on the list had the strongest patterns of agreement across all the input points and were scored the highest.

"Based on the intelligent service system with core technology and service innovation, SENSORO embed city-level sensing communication chipset into various kinds of sensors, which get through channel of urban infrastructure data such as water, electricity, coal, gas, fire combined with real-time information such as camera video, meteorology, hydrology, etc., to construct digital files and information maps and provide information for personnel, vehicles, houses units, facilities, organizations and events. Seconds-level analysis is carried out to realize perception and urban computing overall which brings strong recognition, analysis and algorithm ability for urban governance and development, innovating from traditional governance to data-driven artificial intelligence era ," SENSORO says.

Members of the APAC 25 expert panel play an important role in creating the list. Each provides between three and nine nominations, no more than a third of which can be portfolio companies (in the case of investors). Expert panelists can weight their nominations, and all nominations are blind (no expert sees the other panelists' nominations). These nominations are then combined with the outcomes from the Global Cleantech 100 process, which benefits from thousands of data points.

"The Asia Pacific region will dominate some of the new industries and supply chains that will emerge from global mega-trends such as alternative proteins, electrification and new mobility, to name but three," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "It will also be a leader in digitalization, given its weight of population and the size of its industrial base. Both dynamics are borne out in our third annual APAC 25 list of rising star innovation companies from around the region."

Founded in 2014, China, SENSORO is a global intelligent service provider, mainly focusing on R&D of IoT chipset, city-level scale IoT communication network, and intelligent service systems.

At present, SENSORO intelligent solution has created benchmarking cases in Beijing and applied to more than 160 cities in China, such as Yichang, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Ningbo and so on. It has made rich achievements in the fields of digital administrative & intelligent governance, and people's livelihood. SENSORO AIoT mode of innovation and application are also influencing the intelligent construction and development of " One Belt and One Road" Initiative countries and cities such as Kampuchea, South Africa etc. SENSORO has established cooperative relations with more than 65 countries and regions and its international influence has been continuously improved.

