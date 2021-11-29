CleanSpark Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results December 14 after the U.S. market closes. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for the earnings call at www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations. Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website within 24 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Investor Relations Contact: Matt Schultz ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts: Isaac Holyoak pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting Nishant Sharma cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

