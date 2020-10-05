Cleanroom Technology Market To Cross $8,909.6 Million Revenue By 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for drugs, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical and biotechnology products is rising.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for drugs, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical and biotechnology products is rising. Thus, as a result of the growing pharma and biotech industries, the global cleanroom technology market is expected to advance to $8,909.6 million in 2030 from $4,204.9 million in 2019, at a 7.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The critical nature of the pharma production process and the extreme caution that needs to be observed during it leads to the increasing installation of cleanrooms. Similarly, the cleanroom technology market is also growing on account of the stringent guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) that biotech and pharma firms need to adhere to. The levels of chemical vapor, dust, and aerosol microbes need to be limited inside production and R&D zones, which leads to a high demand for cleanrooms and associated products.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cleanroom technology market is blossoming due to the heightened focus on combatting the pandemic. Owing to the alarming rate at which the number of infected patients and those who are succumbing to the disease is rising, efforts to develop a suitable antiviral have picked up around the world. Thus, with drug R&D and production activities increasing, the demand for cleanroom products is rising as well.

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the cleanroom technology market presently. In the region, cleanrooms are not only used in the medical device, pharma, and biotech industries, but also in hospitals, especially for isolating immunocompromised patients. Further, on account of the stringent regulations these industries are subject to, the installation of customized cleanrooms is increasing in the region.

The fastest advance in the cleanroom technology market is predicted to be observed by Asia-Pacific (APAC) during the next decade. Healthcare expenditure is rising in the region, as is the demand for certified products. In addition, the expansion of the medical device, biotech, and pharma industries, along with the increasing focus on sterile product manufacturing conditions in these sectors, is helping the regional market prosper.

To open more avenues for growth, players in the cleanroom technology market are working with each other. In this regard, they are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, with the idea to:

Offer technical knowledge about cleanrooms to customers

Widen their product portfolio

Add to their international workforce, offices, and production sites

Enable the construction of good manufacturing practices (GMP) production lines for COVID-19 drugs

Combine each other's cleanroom solutions

Some of the major players operating in the global cleanroom technology market are Ardmac Ltd., M+W Group GmbH, cleanroom.de GmbH, Alpiq Holding Ltd., Monmouth Scientific Ltd., OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH, Mach-Aire Ltd., Parteco Srl, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cleanroom Systems Belgium, Taikisha Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

