Cleaning Up Our Shores One Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition At A Time

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipolo , the award-winning item finder company today announces it will be donating $10,000 to non-profit organisation Oceanic Global , which supports ocean clean-up efforts, after the success of the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition. Customers can feel comfort in knowing that their purchase of the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition has not only cleaned up our shores, as it's made from recovered ocean plastic waste, but it has also allowed Chipolo to donate $1 to the charity for every unit sold.

Chipolo is diving into combating ocean pollution by offering the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition - the first sustainable Bluetooth item finder on the market. The latest edition to the Chipolo family aims to act on the projected tripling of plastic waste flowing into our oceans, which is expected to reach a rate of 29 million metric tons per year by 2040 - further causing harm to our climate, ecosystems and marine life.

With the help of Oceanworks.co , Chipolo has created the limited Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition by using recyclable materials recovered from our oceans including fishing nets, trawls and ropes floating in the sea, collected in the shallow areas and turned to pellets to create the polypropylene plastic encasing the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition item finder. Not only is the product itself sustainable, but the packaging it arrives in is worth mentioning. Made entirely from recyclable cardboard, the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition is secured in packaging which is 100% plastic-free and vegan.

Lea d'Auriol Founder & Executive Director of Oceanic Global said: "We are thrilled to work with Chipolo as the charity partner to their One Ocean Edition. Aligning with brands and products that think creatively about the plastic crisis and directly addressing it is core to our work. We are grateful for the $10,000 donation from Chipolo's One Ocean Edition, that will fund our ocean conservation efforts and help keep our ocean healthy."

This Bluetooth item-finder provides a hassle and carefree solution to the misplacing of everyday essentials. The sleek lightweight and water-resistant design allows it to be easily attached to everything and anything. The Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition offers all advanced features of the Chipolo ONE for free with no subscriptions, unlike other trackers on the market.

Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition specifications:

Primož Zelenšek, CEO and Co-founder of Chipolo said: "We have worked hard to create a sustainable product, from using plastics recovered from shores around the world to completely recyclable vegan packaging, and this donation is an exciting first step in helping a worthy cause which benefits everyone. The popularity early on with the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition shines a light on what the industry can do to step up, and we are happy to be leading the charge."

Chipolo continues to build dynamic products that work for the customer, without actually costing the Earth. Chipolo understands the value of being a responsible company that provides outstanding products and services without breaking budgets.

Chipolo will be showcasing the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition along with their existing products.

Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition and all other products are now available at chipolo.net and Amazon.

About Chipolo

Chipolo, founded in 2013, is recognized as one of the leading brands in the Bluetooth item finder market. With innovative products and an easy-to-use app, they are changing the way people find their misplaced and lost belongings. Chipolo has sold more than 2 million devices and is present in more than 200 countries.

