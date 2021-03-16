Cleancult Launches World's First Zero Waste Hand Sanitizer

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult, a non-toxic, zero waste cleaning brand on a mission to redefine clean with the power of eco-friendly ingredients and none of the plastic, today announced the launch of the brand's first ever Foaming Hand Sanitizer. As an innovative pioneer in the sustainable home cleaning category, it was a natural progression for the brand to develop a hand sanitizer, which has become a personal cleaning essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gentle, fragrance-free formula is an FDA approved disinfectant proven to kill 99.9% of germs. Created with plant-derived ingredients and the disinfecting power of Benzalkonium Chloride (BKC), Cleancult's alcohol-free hand sanitizer is kind to hands but tough on germs, and won't result in many of the pain points consumers have come to endure from other brands: sores, cuts and dry, cracked skin that can lead to increased germ exposure. BKC usage has risen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when the hand sanitizer industry saw a shortage in ethanol and isopropanol. Cleancult saw an opportunity to continue their mission to develop products that were tough on germs but soft on hands, and according to a study published by the Journal of Hospital Infection in November 2020, BKC hand sanitizers are proven to be just as effective as alcohol-based sanitizers.

Safe for both adults and children, the new Foaming Hand Sanitizer is fast-drying and won't stain clothing, and follows the company's zero waste business model: Cleancult's innovative refill system means each product comes in recyclable, paper-based milk carton refills, along with stylish, shatter-resistant glass bottles to put the formulas in.

"We started this company in 2019 committed to creating a better tomorrow by offering consumers a better, safer way to clean their homes that's also good for the environment," said Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Lupberger. "Today, we're proud to continue to deliver on that goal: by making the switch to Cleancult, families can save up to 44 pounds of plastic per year," he continued. "With the growing need for hand sanitizer, we felt compelled to develop a sustainable solution, and we're incredibly proud to launch the world's first and only zero waste hand sanitizer."

Cleancult's additional products include Liquid Hand Soap, Laundry Detergent, All Purpose Cleaner, Dish Soap, Bar Soap and more, all featuring non-toxic, plant-based formulas that harness the power of natural, biodegradable elements. Many feature Cleancult's CocoClean Technology, the brand's proprietary technology that takes the natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties in coconuts and uses it to power an unparalleled clean. Cleancult's products are meticulously formulated with the latest science to deliver a clean that's just as effective and thorough as the leading brands. They source nature's finest, most powerful ingredients to produce breakthrough science backed formulas that are both FDA approved and CCPSA compliant.

Cleancult manufactures its own product in the United States, and the majority of R&D takes place in Puerto Rico, where the company was partially founded and is still home to 30% of their workforce. Additionally, Cleancult is in the process of receiving the Environmental Protection Agency's certification to have its products become approved disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Cleancult products are available direct-to-consumer and in retailers such as CVS and Kohl's. The Foaming Hand Sanitizer will be launching on Cleancult.com and Amazon in 32oz refills for $14.99 USD; the Glass Pump Bottle will also retail for $14.99 USD (or $9.99 with the purchase of a refill carton), and comes in two colors, Linen and Periwinkle.

About Cleancult

Cleancult is the most sustainable cleaning system from start to finish. Founded with the promise to redefine clean, Cleancult offers a revolutionary zero-waste refillable system for its high efficacy plant-delivered, non-toxic formulas. With irresistible natural scents, Cleancult is packaged in sustainable milk-cartons and non-disposable bottles that are shatter-resistant. Cleancult is the only company in the world that has mastered putting sop into milk cartons without leaking. Manufactured in the USA, they use no-nonsense ingredients, powered by the anti-fungal properties of coconuts and supplemented by the scent of essential oils. The brand is composed of a team of PhD. scientists based in San Juan, Puerto Rico that are responsible for its research and development and have dug deep to find natural ingredients that are tough on grit and grime, but easy on the environment. In partnerships with Carbonfund.org, they work to reduce carbon emissions. In 2019, Cleancult received a carbon offset certificate by the Fund confirming they had reduced 144 tonnes of CO2 emissions. As seen on the Today Show, CNN, Fast Company, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine, and more. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or @Cleancult.

