CleanChoice Energy Now Enrolling Subscribers For Delmarva Power Community Solar Program

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, is accepting subscriptions for a Dorchester County community solar project, Glassywing Solar. Once complete, the new community solar project will allow several hundred Delmarva Power customers to support local jobs, environmental protection, and strengthen community solar while saving up to 10 percent on their utility bills. Glassywing Solar's clean energy supports the avoidance of 70,000 metric tons of air pollution - the equivalent of removing 14,600 cars from our roads annually.

"Delmarva customers can now save up to 10 percent on their utility bills while supporting local solar jobs, supporting pollinator habitat, and reducing harmful pollution," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar."

"Community solar is one of the most effective ways to expand the role of solar energy into more people's lives, so we are pleased to have funded and constructed the Glassywing Solar project and its pollinator friendly mission," said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development-National Accounts, Standard Solar. "As the project's proud owners, we look forward to serving its customers for decades to come."

Community solar shares solar energy benefits when consumers cannot install solar panels on their property. Subscribers benefit from the electricity generated at the community solar project, which costs less than the price they would ordinarily pay. The community benefits from local jobs, the expanded tax base, and the growth of renewable energy. To enhance the project's environmental integrity, Glassywing Solar will include landscaping designed to provide food and habitat to local pollinators.

Standard Solar, a nationally recognized leader in the development, funding, ownership, and operation of commercial and community solar assets based in Maryland, funded and will own and maintain the project. OneEnergy Renewables, through its regional office in Washington, D.C., initiated, developed, and permitted the Glassywing Solar project.

Subscriptions are available to anyone that receives a Delmarva utility bill; area residents interested can sign-up today at: https://go.cleanchoiceenergy.com/glassywing

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. We use data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, feel-good climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation - channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength, and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, firms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 16 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 160 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar

About OneEnergy Renewables

OneEnergy is an innovative solar energy developer, owner, and operator that partners with landowners, communities, and utility companies to deliver breakthrough clean energy projects across the United States. Through its 12-year history, OneEnergy has completed more than 700 MW of currently operating solar projects across 70 distinct solar energy sites. Learn more about how we develop practical renewable energy projects at: OneEnergyRenewables.com

