Clean Republic Announces SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 Virus) 60-Second Kill Claim

Clean Republic, a market leader in cleaning, sanitization and disinfection innovations, has received EPA approval to amend the label of its OMRI-Certified disinfectant ( Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer) to reflect its proven 60-second kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, on hard, non-porous surfaces. The announcement comes after testing and resubmission to the EPA and replaces the prior 10-minute kill claim. At 60 seconds, the Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is now one of the fastest acting products on the market for use against SARS-CoV-2.

At 60 seconds, Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is one of the fastest acting products for use against SARS-CoV-2.

In addition to being fast acting and ready to use, the Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer has also been assigned by the EPA the lowest toxicity rating possible (Category IV) for a product of its type. This combination of effectiveness and low toxicity makes this product one of the most unique and practical products on the market today. It can be used across virtually any industry and applied through different application methods.

"We are proud of the work of our innovations team and this milestone claim from the EPA," said Jake Piccoli, Co-founder and President of Clean Republic. "Being able to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds will give our consumers and clients alike much needed confidence and peace of mind as they plan to get back to normal. This truly speaks to the power of our solutions and the high standards that we constantly hold ourselves to at Clean Republic."

The Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is made with three simple ingredients to produce its main ingredient, Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the same compound produced in the human body by white blood cells to attack pathogens and fight infections. With a triple zero hazard rating from the Hazardous Materials Identification System (HMIS), there are no significant health risks associated with its use (visit www.nih.gov). This product is perfect for the Post Covid-19 Steady State that we are now entering.

About Clean Republic: Clean Republic is an innovative cleaning brand delivering smarter and healthier cleaning solutions through its line of cleaning and disinfecting products made from naturally occurring Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and devoid of any harsh chemicals and toxic fumes. Manufactured in the USA, Clean Republic proudly makes the Disinfectant + Sanitizer, an HOCl disinfectant proven to kill drug-resistant pathogens, the All-Purpose Everyday Cleaner, a safe, multi-tasking, every-surface solution for a healthier home, and the eco-friendly, alcohol-free Medical Strength Hand Cleanser.

