Clean, Reliable And Flexible - IHG® Enhances 'Meet With Confidence' For Peace-of-mind Planning In An Unpredictable World

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world adapts to new expectations and plans for responsible gatherings, IHG® has enhanced its Meet with Confidence program to provide appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions, without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require.

IHG Hotels & Resorts have been delivering True Hospitality in meetings and events for decades and have meeting space available in most destinations around the globe. IHG is now combining this wealth of knowledge, with industry best-practices and the expertise behind the IHG Way of Clean, to bolster the global Meet with Confidence commitment.

Prioritizing guest safety and wellbeing, while also providing flexible booking during uncertain times, Meet with Confidence means meeting planners and attendees can rest assured that meetings and events at IHG hotels worldwide* will adhere to leading cleanliness and safety practices through:

Clutter-free event spaces configured to allow for social distancing, leveraging outdoor spaces where possible

Tables and chairs disinfected before every meeting or event and during breaks

Management of attendee flow with signage and staggered breaks where possible

Enhanced food handling and service guidelines

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the meeting and event space

Technology solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings

Meet with Confidence checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact

IHG Way of Clean - strengthened procedures throughout the hotel to redefine cleanliness and support guests' wellbeing, from enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas to social distancing measures.

Derek DeCross, SVP, Global Salescommented "We're seeing a number of organizations currently, or looking forward to, holding safe and responsible meetings and events. To support this, IHG is offering meeting planners peace of mind and adaptability in these uncertain times. The Meet with Confidence program combines a laser focus on cleanliness as well as flexibility where it's needed most. Whether it's for a 10-person meeting, an intimate wedding or a virtual global conference, with more than 5,900 properties in over 100 countries, our diverse family of brands provides exceptional spaces to ensure every meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable."

Meet with Confidence offers maximum flexibility allowing meeting planners and group decision-makers to book with confidence. This offer, available at participating hotels, includes:

No Cancellation Fees

No Attrition Fees for rooms that are not booked

Up to a 5% rebate towards the master bill

Short-form contract (at participating hotels)

IHG Business Rewards points** applicable for the standard qualified bookings (Terms & Conditions apply)

The flexible Meet with Confidence booking terms apply when booking 10 to 50 rooms on peak (with or without a meeting room) at participating hotels for bookings before 31 December 2020, with meet or stay dates by 30 June 2021. More information, including the Terms & Conditions for 'Meet with Confidence' can be found here.

*At participating hotels in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia ** IHG® Business Rewards offers meeting planners the ability to earn points when they book accommodation, meetings, or an event at participating IHG® hotels worldwide.

About IHG ®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts , Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo® , EVEN® Hotels , HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts , Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts , voco™ , Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express® , Holiday Inn Club Vacations® , avid™ hotels , Staybridge Suites® , Atwell Suites™ , and Candlewood Suites® .

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,900 hotels and approximately 883,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club , our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate , www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group .

