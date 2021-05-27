Clean Power And PowerTap Announces Sponsorship Of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power is pleased to announce that PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 17 Indy Lights entry piloted by Devlin DeFrancesco, until December 31, 2023 (the "Term"). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen, Clean Power is focused on the PowerTap intellectual property to develop cost-effective infrastructure for incorporating hydrogen fueling into daily life. The partnership with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport marks the company's first venture within the motorsports industry.

"We are excited to welcome PowerTap Hydrogen to the Andretti-Steinbrenner partner ecosphere," said George Michael Steinbrenner IV, owner, Steinbrenner Racing. "The partnership will be a new one on the racetrack, representing an extension of existing relationships with PowerTap in the business sector for myself and the Andretti family. Adding another innovative company within the green energy and sustainability sector also brings unique opportunities both for our team and among fellow sponsor/partner companies that can lead to cool ideas and integrations."

"It is great to have PowerTap Hydrogen within the team represented on Devlin DeFrancesco's Indy Lights car," said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Autosport. "As there is a goal within the paddock to achieve a carbon neutral environment as well as across the world, we believe PowerTap Hydrogen's experience with their proprietary technology is a step to begin achieving that goal."

"Hydrogen vehicles will be introduced into many verticals in the coming years including auto racing," noted Raghu Kilambi, CEO, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Clean Power Capital Corp. "As our unique onsite PowerTap hydrogen fueling technology can refuel vehicles of all types, a prominent sponsorship of Devlin DeFrancesco and the Andretti Steinbrenner team makes sense as we launch PowerTap as a leading hydrogen fueling brand."

Along with the PowerTap Hydrogen's primary sponsorship in the Indy Lights program for DeFrancesco, Andretti and Steinbrenner IV are both founding partners on the PowerTap Hydrogen Advisory Board, providing expertise from the motorsports industry to assist in adopting hydrogen fuel in everyday vehicles.

DeFrancesco joined the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport stable in 2020 competing in the Indy Pro 2000 series. The Italian-Canadian driver finished second in the Indy Pro 2000 championship after collecting two wins, three pole positions and six podiums. Following an impressive rookie campaign in Indy Pro 2000, DeFrancesco will make the step up to the Indy Lights field in 2021. DeFrancesco will make his 2021 on-track debut in the No. 17 machine at the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season opener on April 17 at Barber Motorsports Park.

As consideration for being the featured primary sponsor on the No. 17 Indy Lights entry piloted by Devlin DeFrancesco, Clean Power agreed to pay a sponsorship fee equal to US $2 million per year during the three (3) year Term (the "Sponsorship Fee"). The payment of the Sponsorship Fee is payable in common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The number of Consideration Shares to be issued in respect to the Sponsorship Fee for each year shall be equal to US $2 million divided by the higher of: (i) the 10-day closing VWAP of the common shares of the Company; and (ii) the closing price of the common shares of the Company the day prior to the submission of the share issuance to the NEO Exchange for approval. The Consideration Shares are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance. The Sponsorship Fee for 2021 will be paid by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,104,348 Consideration Shares at an attributed value of CDN $1.15 per Consideration Share, and is subject to the NEO Exchange's acceptance of the final filing documents.

