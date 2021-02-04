Clean Green Extractions And Prozure Announce A New Joint Venture To Produce A New Product For Worldwide Distribution

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Green Extractions, LLC and Prozure, Inc. announced the launch of their new joint venture. The worldwide licenser of the patented probiotic johnsonii strain, Prozure, Inc. and the cannabis extraction lab Clean Green Extractions, LLC are pursuing the synergistic benefits of phytocannabinoids and probiotics.

Cannabinoid receptors are present all over the body, including immune system cells, blood vessels, and vital organs. They govern many of the systems that affect human functioning. Research suggests, the cannabinoids will aid in probiotic absorption and reduce inflammation, while the longest-lasting probiotic strain on the market, Lactobacillus Johnsonii, has two published papers on how it restores gut health unlike any other probiotic strain. Steven Bryant, CEO of Clean Green Extractions, Inc. who envisioned this joint venture, believes the future of cannabis is in nutraceuticals, creating advanced formulas.

The Joint Venture (JV) will result in a single-product-focused brand that will combine the JV's products into a daily capsule. Prozure, Inc. has distribution partners, including some of the biggest household names from the food and beverage industry.

About Prozure

Prozure, Inc. is a technology licensing company actively engaged in development and licensing of proprietary super probiotic strains and has an exclusive license with worldwide rights to its first patented proprietary Lactobacillus johnsonii (LBJ) now entering the market. For more information, please visit https://prozure.net.

About Clean Green Extractions

Clean Green Extractions, LLC is a Strategic Acquisitions International, Inc. company. CGE is a processor primarily specialized in the extraction, refinement, and distillation of phytocannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis. To learn more, visit https://cleangreenextractions.com. For more information on it's parent company, please visit https://investsai.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including in this case the risk that a new program such as this joint venture may not be successful or fully achieve the objectives of the participants.

Media or Investor Relations Inquiries:Contact Joseph Ilardi, Chief Growth Officer, Strategic Acquisitions International, Inc.(561) 453-0670 or joe@investsai.com

Related Images

invest-with-sai.jpg Invest with SAI Cannabis Investing

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-green-extractions-and-prozure-announce-a-new-joint-venture-to-produce-a-new-product-for-worldwide-distribution-301222620.html

SOURCE Clean Green Extractions, LLC