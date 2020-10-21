Clean Fuels Michigan Poised For Growth With New Leadership

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Fuels Michigan (CFM) is pleased to announce that Jane McCurry assumed the role of executive director in September, succeeding former director, Mike Alaimo.

CFM is a statewide non-profit organization comprised of businesses and other industry stakeholders dedicated to growing a high-tech, clean transportation industry in Michigan. They will be looking to McCurry for leadership and will hone in on her industry knowledge in order to advance the organization's priorities.

"Jane brings valuable alternative fuel vehicle industry experience combined with excellent leadership skills. These assets and many more will make her an excellent addition to Clean Fuels Michigan," said Tom Van Heeke, policy lead, General Motors. "I am looking forward to working with Jane and am excited to see where she will take our organization."

Prior to her role with CFM, McCurry was the electric vehicles program manager at RENEW Wisconsin, where she started and led the organization's electric vehicles programming and policy efforts.

"It's an exciting time to be focusing on the clean transportation industry," says McCurry. "Alternative fuels have so many benefits, from job creation to reduced air pollution. As Michigan looks toward the future of the transportation industry, I believe we are poised not only to benefit from this transition, but to lead it."

McCurry also served as the executive director of Wisconsin Microfinance for two years, and now sits on the board of directors. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Operations and Technology Management and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from the University of Wisconsin, where she was also a pole vaulter for the Track and Field team. She grew up in Canton, Michigan.

In her free time, McCurry enjoys visiting local farmers markets, working out, and coaching gymnastics.

About Clean Fuels Michigan:CFM is a member supported non-profit organization comprised of businesses and other industry stakeholders dedicated to growing a high-tech, clean transportation industry in Michigan. To learn more, visit cleanfuelsmichigan.com.

